Tuesday Kickoff: Modric interested in Inter move, PSG after Eriksen and more

Midfield stars are the headliners as the transfer window moves towards its close.

Luka Modric’s agent says the Real Madrid midfielder is genuinely interested in playing for Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly set to make a massive bid in an effort to sign Christian Eriksen. (REPORT)

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says the club probably won’t be making a move for Paul Pogba. (REPORT)

French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has officially joined Roma. (REPORT)

AC Milan has finalized the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko. (REPORT)

Juan Cuadrado has opened contract talks with Juventus. (REPORT)

Defender Matteo Darmian is expected to leave Manchester United in search of more playing time (REPORT)

