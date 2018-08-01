SBISoccer.com

Wednesday Kickoff: Inter after Modric, Kante set for new Chelsea deal and more

Two of the world’s best midfielders headline Wednesday’s news.

Inter Milan has reportedly contacted Luka Modric’s agents over a potential move. (REPORT)

With links to Paris Saint-Germain swirling, Chelsea is reportedly set to offer N’Golo Kante a new deal that would make him the highest paid player with the club. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says he “doesn’t know” if Anthony Martial will return to Manchester United. (REPORT)

Valencia is pushing to complete the signing of Michy Batshuayi. (REPORT)

Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Everton has completed the signing of Lucas Digne. (REPORT)

Hector Bellerin said that Arsenal will be “more organised on the pitch” under Unai Emery in comparison to the teams under Arsene Wenger. (REPORT)

