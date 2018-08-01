Wednesday Ticker: Higuain agrees to Milan loan, Palace confirm Kouyate, and more

Two of Serie A’s historic clubs are set to complete a three-player transfer deal.

Following rounds of talks, AC Milan and Juventus have struck on a deal which will send Gonzalo Higuaín on-loan to Milan, while Leonardo Bonucci will return to the Old Lady in return. Also, defender Mattia Caldara will also head with Higuaín to Milan in the deal, Goal reported.

Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, the forward position at Juventus has grown. Ronaldo joins Paulo Dybala, Higuaín, and Mario Mandzukic in the attacking fold, expected to see the most time.

The loan move to Milan will cost the Rossoneri €18 million, with a permanent move possible at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign. Higuaín’s full move could cost Milan up to €36 million, if he so chooses to go.

Bonucci stuggled in his first season at Milan, but will seek a revival with his old club as they try for an eighth consecutive Scudetto. Caldara moved to Juve from Atalanta earlier this summer but will be a straight-swap by the Old Lady for Bonucci.

The Serie A season begins on Aug. 18 with Juventus traveling to Chievo Verona, while Milan hosts Genoa the next day.

Cheikhou Koyate joins Crystal Palace from West Ham United

West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is set for a move within London as he looks to help a fellow Premier League side.

The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Hammers but now is making the move to Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, The Guardian reported. Kouyate came to West Ham from Anderlecht in 2014, and made 129 appearances with the London club scoring 12 goals.

His move will cost Palace £9.5 million plus an additional £1.5 in add-ons. Kouyate will certainly provide competition in Palace’s midfield who have seen Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye both depart this summer.

“I’m so happy. It’s been a long day but now everything is good and I’m very excited to start with my new teammates,” Kouyate told Palace TV. “This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge. I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.”

Kouyate spent his entire professional career in Belgium before switching to England in 2014. He has earned 42 caps with Senegal and will begin his Palace career on Aug. 11 away to Fulham in the start of the new Premier League season.

Palace are also in the mix to acquire former Schalke midfielder Max Meyer and current Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew.

Lamine Kone makes the move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg

After two-years with English side Sunderland, Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone prepares for a move to France.

The 29-year-old has joined RSC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 from the Black Cats on a season-long loan, the club announced. Sunderland agreed to a deal with Kone’s prior side Lorient which would keep him under contract in England until 2020.

Kone’s professional career began with Chateauroux in 2006 before moving to Lorient in 2010. He made 126 appearances with Lorient during his time there, scoring seven goals.

Strasbourg finished 15th last season, and begins their new Ligue 1 season on Aug. 12th at Bordeaux.

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn to join Sheffield United on-loan

Highly rated Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn found it tough for playing time with the Reds deadly attack staring last season.

The 18-year-old Welsh international has joined EFL Championship side Sheffield United on-loan, seeking first-team minutes, the club announced.

Woodburn has made 11 first-team appearances with the Reds, scoring once and now joins a side who he opted for earlier this summer. Sheffield battled with fellow second-tier rivals Norwich City for Woodburn’s services ahead of the upcoming season.

“Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “He’s been involved with Liverpool throughout their preseason and I’m delighted they’ve trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.”

Woodburn has earned seven caps for Wales, scoring his lone goal in a September 2017 World Cup Qualifier against Austria.

The Blades kick off their new season on Saturday as they host recently relegated Swansea City.