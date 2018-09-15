SBISoccer.com

Alfredo Morales scores first goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf

Americans Abroad

It hasn’t taken Alfredo Morales long to open his scoring account for Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Following his move from Ingolstadt this summer, Morales has made a quick impact for Dusseldorf. The 28-year-old U.S. midfielder scored his first goal for the club, breaking a scoreless deadlock against Hoffenheim.

After it looked like both teams would head into the halftime break level at 0-0, Morales headed past Oliver Baumann in first-half stoppage time to put the hosts ahead at ESPRIT Arena.

It was Morales’ first top-flight goal since Dec. 18th, 2016. which helped Dusseldorf to a 2-1 home success.

