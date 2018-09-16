Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Amon, and more

Julian Green had an impressive showing with the U.S Men’s National Team during their recent friendlies and that carried over to domestic action this weekend. Green came off the bench and netted a goal in Greuther Furth’s 4-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the 2. Bundesliga.

Despite not starting the match, Green was able to make an impact in a huge result for Furth. The 23-year-old got on the end of David Atanga’s assist and made no mistake, slotting in his first goal of the new campaign. The victory moves Furth to the top of the table in the German second-tier.

Elsewhere, John Brooks registered a game-tying assist as Wolfsburg held on for a point against Hertha Berlin. Jonathan Amon registered a goal and assist in Nordsjaelland’s home victory, while DeAndre Yedlin started for Newcastle against Arsenal.

Kyle Scott got more playing time in the Dutch second-tier despite Telstar’s road loss at Cambuur. Kenny Saief made his return to the Anderlecht squad, making a substitute appearance in their league loss at Genk.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 4-0 win over St. Etienne on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 85 minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Nice on Friday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 0-0 draw with Stade Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 2-0 loss to Clermont Foot on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Swansea City’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress for Nottingham Forest.

Geoff Cameron came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Queens Park Rangers 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Rotherham United on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Frankfurt.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Hannover’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 67 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Saturday.

Weston McKennie did not dress for Schalke.

John Brooks started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Alfredo Morales started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremberg’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Stuttgart on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisburg’s 2-2 draw with Union Berlin on Friday.

Julian Green came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 21 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-1 win overHolstein Kiel on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Sandhausen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen.

Brady Scott did not dress in FC Koln’s 5-3 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Sunday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 2-1 win over Morelia on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jose Torres started, registered ONE assist, and played 54 minutes in Puebla’s 1-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pumas on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 1-0 win over Tenerife on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 3-2 win over Ostersunds on Saturday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face BK Hacken on Monday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Kalmar on Monday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-1 win over Randers on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vejle on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-2 win over NAC Breda on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes for NAC Breda.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 2-2 draw with Willem II on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 2-0 loss to Cambuur on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath did not dress in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Lokeren on Friday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Genk on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-0 loss to Mouscron on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman started and played 72 minutes in Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-0 win over Pohang Steelers on Saturday.

Switzerland

Swiss Cup

Kekuta Manneh came off the bench and played 44 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 7-0 win over Muri on Sunday.