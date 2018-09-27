Chicago's Soldier Field to host 2019 Gold Cup Final

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Final will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Concacaf announced Thursday.

“Concacaf is very excited to bring once more our premier tournament to Chicago. This is truly a remarkable city that welcomes and unites fans from across the region, who share the love for our game,” said Concacaf President Victor Montagliani. “Celebrating the final of this expanded edition of Gold Cup at Soldier Field, honors the tradition of a world-class competition that is embedded in the culture of our football fans.”

Next year will be the third time the final will be played at the historic stadium, which previously hosted the championship game in 2007 and 2013, both finals won by the U.S. Men’s national team.

“We look forward to welcoming some of the game’s greatest players to the pitch at Soldier Field — and their fans to our great and welcoming city,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “This is a great opportunity for Chicago, and we are all anticipating another competitive and exciting tournament.”

2019 marks the first year of the expanded Concacaf Gold Cup format, which will include 16 teams as opposed to the previous 12. Currently six teams have qualified for the tournament: Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States

The 2019 Gold Cup kicks off on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, and will be played at 15 stadiums in 13 different cities across the United States.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 7, 2019.