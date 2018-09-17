Fire snaps winless run with beatdown of Orlando City

The Chicago Fire has found it tough to taste victory over the last few months but finally got to savor a winning result once again.

Veljko Paunovic’s side scored a pair of goals in each half to steamroll Orlando City 4-0 at Toyota Park. It was also the first time the Fire tallied four goals in a league match this season.

It didn’t take long for the Fire to get rolling as Nemanja Nikolic’s close-range strike beat Joe Bendik after three minutes.

Aleksandar Katai’s right-footed finish in the 28th minute doubled the Fire’s lead as the Serbian hit double-digits in his debut MLS season.

Chicago’s third goal came before the hour mark as the hosts took advantage from a corner kick. Michael de Leeuw’s composed finish extended the lead to 3-0 after the midfielder was set up by Johan Kappelhof’s headed pass.

Nikolic scored his second of the afternoon in the 70th minute to put Orlando out of their misery. The Hungarian finished Raheem Edwards’s pass following a Chicago fast break.

Richard Sanchez had a comfortable day in goal for the Fire, making two saves to help the team to their first clean sheet since May 9th.

Chicago (7-15-6) next travels to New England on Sept. 22nd while Orlando (7-18-3) hosts the Houston Dynamo also on the 22nd.

Man of the Match: Nikolic looked back to his old self, scoring his first brace since March 10th.

Moment of the Match: Katai’s goal truly put Chicago into cruise mode for the remainder of the match.

Match to Forget: Despite six shots in total, Orlando striker Dom Dwyer continues to be inconsistent for the Lions offensively.