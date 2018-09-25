SBISoccer.com

Giuseppe Rossi fails drug test, faces lengthy ban from soccer

Former Italian international Giuseppe Rossi is in a bit of hot water with Italian authorities.

Italian anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced that Rossi will appear at an October 1 hearing after testing positive for Dorzolamide, an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent for illegal substances. The drug isn’t illegal when used as eye drops, but Rossi previously said he has not used any form of eye drops when questioned twice over the summer.

He faces a one year ban from soccer if convicted.

The New York native began his career with a short spell at Manchester United before stints at Newcastle, Parma, Villarreal, Fiorentina, Levante, and Celta Vigo. He also made 30 appearances for the Italian National Team before his career was upset by a series of knee injuries.

Rossi is currently out of contract.

  • Gomer Pyle

    Ouch. Getting banned from soccer when you haven’t had a team in 6 months anyway. Can’t wait till this guy inevitably comes to MLS in 15 months, plays 6 games and retires. Wonder who the sucker who funds that will be?

