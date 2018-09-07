Jermaine Jones announces retirement from professional soccer

One of the toughest midfield competitors the U.S. Men’s National Team has seen in recent memory hung up his boots on Friday.
Jermaine Jones announced his retirement from professional soccer in a post on his Instagram page.
After 18 years I say good bye. I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!! THANKS to all my teammates, coaches and clubs who stuck with me & believed in me through all of the years. And a special thanks to all the fans who supported me all the way. See you all soon ✌🏽🙏🏽!!! Good luck for the game today. #🇺🇸vs🇧🇷
The 36-year-old made 69 appearances for the USMNT after making his debut in 2010 against Poland in an October friendly.
The lasting memory from Jones’ international career was the curling effort from distance that found the back of the net against Portugal in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Jones scored four goals in his international career, with three of them coming in international competitions, the 2011 Concacaf Gold Cup, 2014 World Cup and Copa America Centenario.
At the club level, Jones made a name for himself in Germany with Schalke after spending time with Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.
The hard-nosed midfielder came to Major League Soccer in 2014 and played for the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy over a three-year span.
The USMNT still haven’t replaced JJ’s grit, his leadership, his win at all costs mentality. He wore the US shiet with pride. There were some special moments for the US with JJ on the pitch. The guy is a winner. The guy is a legend. He may not be everyone s cup tea but few can deny his importance. I know JJ’s been coaching some youth and I would love to see him continue in that role and see where it takes him.
One of the best midfielders in US history. You knew you were always going to get his best effort when he stepped on the field for the US. Good luck in your retirement, I hope he can continue to contribute, perhaps beginning as an assistant coach somewhere in MLS.
