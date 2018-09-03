SBISoccer.com

Juan Carlos Osorio hired as Paraguay head coach

The Paraguayan National Team has its new head coach, and the hiring takes one potential candidate off the list of possible hires for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Paraguay hired former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio as their head coach on Monday. The Colombian had been linked with the USMNT job as well as his native Colombia.

Osorio parted ways with Mexico following their Round of 16 exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. El Tri opened with a huge victory over defending champs Germany, before also edging South Korea. Mexico’s World Cup ended their campaign on a sour note with losses to Sweden and Brazil.

The length of Osorio’s deal with encompass the 2019 Copa America and 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. He left El Tri with the best winning percentage of any head coach in the country’s history as well as the fifth-most wins.

Paraguay finished seventh in Conmebol’s most recent World Cup qualifying.

  • johnnyrazor

    Seems increasingly more likely all the time that the next manager will come from MLS.
    My choice is Berhalter (I don’t believe Martino is interested). Euro career, one of the more tactical American managers, liked and respected by his players, International team experience (part of our most successful WC squad) and not afraid to make the tough choices (trading Kamara, Finley).

