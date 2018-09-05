MLS announces playoff schedule, MLS Cup Final to be played on December 8

MLS is returning to a mostly weekend schedule for this year’s MLS Cup Playoffs after experimenting with weekday games each of the past two seasons.

The league announced the schedule for its postseason party on Wednesday morning. The playoffs will begin with a set of midweek matches in the knockout rounds on Wednesday, October 31 and Thursday, November 1.

They will conclude with the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, December 8 in a primetime match broadcast over-the-air on FOX and UniMas. Kickoff for the season’s grand finale will be 7:30 p.m.

The Conference Semifinal round will be played over the next two Sundays, with the first legs being played on November 4 and the second legs on November 11.

Following an international break, the Conference Final first legs will be played on November 25 and the second legs four days later on November 29.

Here is the full schedule for the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs. All kickoff times, except for MLS Cup, are still to be announced:

Knockout Rounds – Wednesday, October 31 and Thursday, November 1

Eastern Conference Semifinals First Legs – Sunday, November 4

Western Conference Semifinals First Legs – Sunday, November 4

Eastern Conference Semifinals Second Legs – Sunday, November 11

Western Conference Semifinals Second Legs – Sunday, November 11

Eastern Conference Finals First Leg – Sunday, November 25

Western Conference Finals First Leg – Sunday, November 25

Eastern Conference Finals Second Leg – Sunday, November 29

Western Conference Finals Second Leg – Sunday, November 29

MLS Cup Final – Saturday, December 8 – 7:30 p.m – FOX, UniMas