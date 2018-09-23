MLS Sunday Scoreboard: Union leads Sporting KC, Sounders face Galaxy, and more

The first official day of Fall on the East Coast is welcomed with an intriguing inter conference showdown between a pair of exciting sides.

Talen Energy Stadium plays host to the Philadelphia Union’s showdown with West leaders Sporting KC. Jim Curtin’s side are looking to remain in the fight for fourth place in the East, while SKC are coming off back-to-back wins.

Elsewhere on Sunday, another chapter of the Galaxy-Sounders rivalry takes place at Stubhub Center while FC Dallas also travels to Vancouver to face the Whitecaps.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Union 1, Sporting KC 0 – Second Half

The Philadelphia Union have outplayed Sporting KC at Talen Energy Stadium with numerous reserves on the pitch.

Jay Simpson’s right-footed volley in the 71st minute broke the deadlock after the English forward was set up by an Alejandro Bedoya headed assist.

David Accam soared his early attempt over the bar which had Tim Melia beat.

A deflected effort from Fabian Herbers in the 34th minute struck the crossbar, before Seth Sinovic made a goal-line clearance on the ensuing follow-up by Accam.

Borek Dockal looked to have Melia beaten in the 38th minute but the veteran keeper pushed wide the midfielder’s attempt.

John McCarthy made a huge save for the Union in the 54th minute, diving to repel Felipe Gutierrez’s header out for a corner.

Galaxy vs. Sounders – 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

The LA Galaxy will seek their first win over the in-form Sounders since July 2016, despite a horrid run of form themselves.

Dom Kinnear’s men have conceded 11 goals in their last two matches, defeats to Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC. Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted his 500th professional goal in the loss at the defending champs last weekend, and will hope to spark his side to a needed three points against Seattle.

The Sounders saw their nine-match winning streak snapped to Philadelphia midweek and will hope for a bounce-back performance. Seattle rolled past the Galaxy 5-0 back on Aug. 18th in which Ibrahimovic did not play.

Raul Ruidiaz is questionable after leaving Wednesday’s match injured, meaning Will Bruin and Nicolas Lodeiro will star in the attack if the Peruvian cannot go.

Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The final match of the weekend comes from BC Place as the Whitecaps entertain FC Dallas.

Carl Robinson’s men sit four points out of the final playoff position, and recently saw a six-match unbeaten run snapped vs. Seattle. Kei Kamara leads the team with 12 goals and will be a physical presence for the Caps up top. Cristian Techera and Yordy Reyna will provide creativity in the midfield.

Dallas are in third and still remain in the hunt for the West title. A scoreless draw against Columbus last weekend didn’t hurt but now Oscar Pareja’s side know they need to take advantage in the next pair of away matches.

Santiago Mosquera has been in good form for Dallas, scoring brace in their 4-2 win over rivals Houston on Sept. 1st.