Moyes interested in vacant USMNT head coach position

David Moyes is a well-traveled coach throughout England and Spain, but he appears open to a new challenge on the international front, and on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Moyes says he’s ready to get back into management, and he admitted that he’s interested in taking on an international job, including taking over the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“I would have to consider the USA job if I was approached because it’s one of the big nations in world football, with massive growth potential,” he told The Sun.

“They have a constantly improving league, you’ve got David Beckham’s team coming into Miami and Nashville as well, so if it came up I would have a real interest.”

USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart has said that there will be a new permanent head coach appointed before the end of the year. He has yet to interview any candidates for the position, but Moyes’ name hit the rumor mill hard after he was spotted attending the USMNT’s recently friendly against Brazil in New Jersey.

Stewart is expected to hire an American coach to be the next man in charge of the USMNT, but Moyes is an intriguing option because of his many years of success managing at Everton, where he spent years working with USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Moyes made his name at Everton before going through a rather disappointing season at Manchester United and saving Spanish outfit Real Sociedad from relegation. His most recent job involved saving West Ham from relegation last season, but, despite his desire to stick around and build the club, he was let go just a day after the end of the campaign.

Moyes has been linked with Scotland’s national team, as well as jobs in the Championship with Aston Villa and Stoke City.