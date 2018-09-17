Moyes interested in vacant USMNT head coach position

David Moyes is a well-traveled coach throughout England and Spain, but he appears open to a new challenge on the international front, and on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Moyes says he’s ready to get back into management, and he admitted that he’s interested in taking on an international job, including taking over the U.S. Men’s National Team.
“I would have to consider the USA job if I was approached because it’s one of the big nations in world football, with massive growth potential,” he told The Sun.
“They have a constantly improving league, you’ve got David Beckham’s team coming into Miami and Nashville as well, so if it came up I would have a real interest.”
USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart has said that there will be a new permanent head coach appointed before the end of the year. He has yet to interview any candidates for the position, but Moyes’ name hit the rumor mill hard after he was spotted attending the USMNT’s recently friendly against Brazil in New Jersey.
Stewart is expected to hire an American coach to be the next man in charge of the USMNT, but Moyes is an intriguing option because of his many years of success managing at Everton, where he spent years working with USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard.
Moyes made his name at Everton before going through a rather disappointing season at Manchester United and saving Spanish outfit Real Sociedad from relegation. His most recent job involved saving West Ham from relegation last season, but, despite his desire to stick around and build the club, he was let go just a day after the end of the campaign.
Moyes has been linked with Scotland’s national team, as well as jobs in the Championship with Aston Villa and Stoke City.
Scotland can have him.
LikeLike
Outside of Tata , Moyes has the best resume of anyone we have been linked to. His career has definitely taken a nosedive since leaving Everton, but let’s not forget he was hand picked by Fergie to succeed him at United only 5 years ago. I don’t know who we will end up going with, but let’s not pretend Moyes is not qualified to take on this position. We should not immediately dismiss him
LikeLike
Berhalter wasn’t good enough for Hammarby IF. He was sacked because the team didn’t exhibit an attacking style that the club demanded. He has a winning percentage of 38% in MLS as a manager. Why in seven hells is he on the shortlist for the USMNT job? Is simply being an American enough now? If so, I’d like to be considered.
LikeLike
I’m not sure Moyes would be the ideal choice either, but his Everton teams did a lot with a little, played a quick attacking style, and were compact in defense. I think Moyes would be a better candidate than Berhalter for sure.
LikeLike
You have to put Berhalter’s tenure with Hammarby into context. First off, it was his first managerial experience.. Secondly when hired, Hammarby were in the midst of a turbulent time in their history. The club were relegated the season before, in a financial shambles, and close to folding. AEG bought a large percentage of Hammarby, hired Berhalter with obvious AEG ties (Galaxy assistant), gave the club a cash injection, but still operating on a shoestring shoestring budget. Gregg won 39% of his matches with limited resources. No, he wasn’t successful in taking Hammarby back to the 1st Division. They were promoted the tear he was canned. No, his teams at Hammarby were “attacking enough” but his stint wasn’t a complete failure. For an inexperienced coach it was decent given the circumstances. He learned so much from that experience and he’s found his coaching footing in Columbus. While I’m saying all this……his time in Columbus is similar — a shotty owner, relocation rumors swirling, and operating on extremely tight budget. Yet, he’s continually out out teams that put play their talent and play an attractive brand of football. Tata Martino and Patrick Vieria Have both openly stated their appreciation for the way Burhalter’s teams play.
LikeLike
Fair points, and my assertion is not that he’s a poor manager or an abject failure as a coach, but rather that as a national team program we should be aiming higher than Gregg Berhalter.
LikeLike
who wouldn’t want that.
one, probably pays too much
two, they are poised to look like a superstar coach after the fiasco of last cycle and influx of youth with promise.
LikeLike
No.
LikeLike
berhalter.
LikeLike
moyes live in chicago, share office space with ernie and other ussoccer people, talk daily with them? “good morning, david. after you finish your coffee, let’s talk about the fitness conditioning, shall we? we have some new ideas.” i really don’t think so. (no offense.) that’s berhalter, 100%. let mr. moyes take over atlanta united if tata leaves. he can have his own “space”, manage the team very well and leave after two years, no problem. berhalter is your usmnt perfect fit and legacy hire. long lasting and like the puzzle piece that completes the puzzle.
LikeLike