Must-See Goal: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th career goal for club and country of his career in the only way Zlatan could have.

Ibrahimovic scored on a roundhouse kick volley from a Jonathan dos Santos pass in the 43rd minute to reach the milestone in a 5-3 loss to Toronto FC. The goal puts him in the same company as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only active players to find the back of the net 500 times.

ARE YOU SERIOUS? #Zlatan500 in the most Zlatan way possible. pic.twitter.com/CSvyF9vszv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 16, 2018

The goal gave Ibrahimovic his 17th goal for the season in 22 matches for the LA Galaxy, putting him second behind Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez in the Golden Boot race.