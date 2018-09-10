Paul Arriola departs USMNT camp ahead of Mexico game

D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola departed U.S. Men’s National Team camp on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Mexico.

Arriola returns to D.C. United with a Wednesday clash against Minnesota United at Audi Field a crucial match in the club’s Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 23-year-old started and played 55 minutes in the USMNT’s 2-0 loss to Brazil on Friday at MetLife Stadium.

Arriola’s departure leaves the USMNT with 22 players in camp and only 20 will be dressed for Tuesday’s game in Nashville.

John Brooks and Sebastian Lletget previously left USMNT camp, with Brooks leaving on Saturday to go back to Wolfsburg and Lletget out due to injury.