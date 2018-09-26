Pulisic sets up opening goal in Dortmund win

Christian Pulisic’s fast start to the Bundesliga season continued on Wednesday, as he set up the opening goal in a 7-0 Borussia Dortmund romp against Nuremburg.

Pulisic set up Jacob Bruun Larsen to open the scoring for Borussia Dortmund in the ninth minute. It was the 20-year-old’s first assist of the Bundesliga campaign.

Pulisic received the ball on the right wing and drove inside and up the field, beating two defenders before clipping a delightful through ball to Larsen who made a run parallel to the penalty box. Larsen took one touch to lift the ball over an onrushing Fabian Bredlow.

The victory moves Dortmund into second place in the Bundesliga, three points behind Bayern Munich.

Dortmund next travels to take on Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday.