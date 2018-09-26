SBISoccer.com

Pulisic sets up opening goal in Dortmund win

Pulisic sets up opening goal in Dortmund win

Americans Abroad

Pulisic sets up opening goal in Dortmund win

Christian Pulisic’s fast start to the Bundesliga season continued on Wednesday, as he set up the opening goal in a 7-0 Borussia Dortmund romp against Nuremburg.

Pulisic set up Jacob Bruun Larsen to open the scoring for Borussia Dortmund in the ninth minute. It was the 20-year-old’s first assist of the Bundesliga campaign.

Pulisic received the ball on the right wing and drove inside and up the field, beating two defenders before clipping a delightful through ball to Larsen who made a run parallel to the penalty box. Larsen took one touch to lift the ball over an onrushing Fabian Bredlow.

The victory moves Dortmund into second place in the Bundesliga, three points behind Bayern Munich.

Dortmund next travels to take on Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday.

, Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • Soccering is Fun

    Great assist for sure, but I really wish Pulisic would add more trickiness to his arsenal. He uses the basic cut almost everytime he dribbles and, while it sometimes works due to his quickness (as in the goal), it is far too predictable. After setting up the goal above, he lost the ball on multiple occasions trying to beat defenders 1 v1. I think he has the talent to become an Eden Hazard or an Arjen Robben type player; he just needs to add more stepovers and creativity, in my opinion.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home