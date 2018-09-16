Red Bulls draw D.C. United behind Wright-Phillips’ hat trick

New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips has always shown up for big games especially this season against rivals D.C. United. Sunday saw the veteran forward write a new chapter in his success against the Red and Black.

BWP helped the Red Bulls grab a point at D.C. United, scoring a hat trick in a 3-3 draw.

The striker’s first goal came in the 41st minute as he canceled out Paul Arriola’s first-half finish. Wright-Phillips was able to get an overhead kick off that found the back of the net. Both sides would go into the halftime break, level at 1-1.

Wayne Rooney netted his fifth goal of the season to regain the lead for D.C., finishing nicely into the bottom-left corner.

Wright-Phillips answered the call a second time for New York, getting on the end of Michael Murillo’s assist and beating Bill Hamid in the 76th minute.

Luciano Acosta looked to have played the hero for Ben Olsen’s side in the 87th minute, putting D.C. in front 3-2. A nice pass from Yamil Asad allowed Acosta to rifle home into the high center of the goal.

Wright-Phillips capped off his perfect afternoon, volleying Alex Muyl’s assist into the top-left corner for his 19th goal of the season.

Luis Robles would finish with five saves for NYRB, while Hamid had two for the hosts.

D.C. (9-11-8) continued a seven-match homestand on Sept. 29th against the Montreal Impact, while the Red Bulls (17-7-5) begin a two-match homestand of their own on Sept. 22nd against Toronto FC.

Man of the Match: BWP was huge again for the Red Bulls this season, scoring his first hat trick since May 2016.

Moment of the Match: After it looked like D.C. was going to claim all three points, Wright-Phillips saved his best finish for last roofing the equalizer in stoppage time.

Match to Forget: The D.C. centerbacks failed to limit Wright-Phillips offensively, allowing a hat trick to the veteran forward.