Romain Gall nets third goal of season for Malmo

Romain Gall had hit a short quiet spell for Swedish side Malmo but snapped his goalless streak on Sunday in front of the home supporters.

Gall scored the second goal for Malmo, who currently lead Kalmar 3-0 at Swedbank Stadion at halftime.

With his team sitting on a 1-0 lead, Gall doubled Malmo’s lead in the 32nd minute. The 23-year-old lined up a shot from outside of the box and beat Lucas Hagg-Johansson to the bottom-right corner.

It was Gall’s third goal of the league campaign for Malmo who were seeking their fourth consecutive domestic win.

After failing to record a point in his last two matches in all competitions, this goal will certainly do Gall good as he seeks consistent playing time for the Swedish giants.