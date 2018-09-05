SBI MLS Team of the Month: Seattle Sounders​

The Seattle Sounders clicked on all cylinders in August further ascending them north in the Western Conference, inching closer to yet another playoff appearance, and extending their unbeaten streak to double digits.

After a poor start to the campaign, the back-to-back MLS Cup finalists have once again found their footing towards the back end of the season. Their current run has them sitting fifth in a tight Western Conference which currently has just a three-point gap between fifth and eighth place.

The month of August treated those in Rave Green nicely as they managed to win all their games (4-0-0), score ten goals, and concede no more than one goal in each of those games.

The Sounders started the month with an incredible come from behind win over Minnesota United FC. After conceding a first half goal to Darwin Quintero, Seattle spent most of the game down a goal. However, Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin each scored in the 90th minute to secure three points and keep the unbeaten streak alive.

Eight days later, Seattle hosted FC Dallas and once again left with a win. Dominique Badji’s goal sandwiched between goals from Chad Marshall and Nicolas Lodeiro was not enough for the visitors who had to return to the Lone Star State empty-handed.

August 18th was the most exciting of the games. It started with Zlatan Ibrahimovic taking the day off due to the playing surface, however, after the final whistle the talk was all about Seattle’s 5-0 win.

A Cascadia Derby match against the Portland Timbers promised to deliver entertainment, and it did. A late own goal from Portland’s Julio Cascante saw Seattle win yet again, and hold a second consecutive clean sheet.

Sporting Kansas City were beat out to this month’s award despite also picking up four wins. The Red Bulls also had an impressive month which saw them rise to the top of the Supporters’ Shield race. Also, the Philadelphia Union had fun in August winning four of their five matches.

Did any of these teams deserve the award of Seattle? Will history repeat itself once again as Seattle hope to make it three consecutive MLS Cup appearances?