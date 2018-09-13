SBI Question of the Day: Who would you like to see as the 2019 MLS All-Star Game opponent?

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game in Orlando is just under a year away, which gives us plenty of time to speculate and imagine who will be the opponent for the contest at Orlando City Stadium.

Juventus took part in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta, and in previous years, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and a handful of other European powers have taken part in the exhibition.

With the site finalized for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, we want to know who you think is the ideal opponent.

Should it be Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who at that point could be back-to-back Premier League champions.

Do you want to see the best in MLS measure up against Barcelona’s star-studded roster led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar and PSG would be another enticing option, and of course there’s an American connection with Timothy Weah on the roster of the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool, who has ownership based in Boston, could follow in the footsteps of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham as All-Star opponents from the Premier League.

Or is there another European team you’d like to see stateside next summer in Orlando?

Vote in the poll below on the ideal 2019 MLS All-Star Game and leave your reasoning in the comments section below.