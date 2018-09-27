Thursday Kickoff: Germany to host 2024 Euros, Ronaldo suspension isn't extended, and more

Some 18 years after hosting the 2026 World Cup, Germany has been chosen to host another major tournament, while Cristiano Ronaldo will now be able to make a return to the place he once called home.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championships after beating out Turkey for hosting rights. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo was not given any additional suspension for the recent red card he received, meaning he will be clear to return to Old Trafford when Juventus faces Manchester United in Champions League. (REPORT)

UEFA has agreed to use VAR in Champions League play, and will do so beginning in the 2019/2020 campaign. (REPORT)

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid both suffer first losses of La Liga season against Leganes and Sevilla respectively. (REPORT)

Chelsea knockout Liverpool in the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win. (REPORT)

Juventus remain the only team to have a 100% record across all the top five leagues with a 2-0 win over Bologna. (REPORT)

Manchester United players are reportedly “angry” at manager Jose Mourinho following the stripping of Paul Pogba as vice-captain. (REPORT)

Real Madrid’s Marcelo is doubtful for the Madrid derby following an injury suffered against Sevilla. (REPORT)

Marco Reus scores his 100th goal for Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

England manager Gareth Southgate signed a new four-year deal at £3 million a year. Southgate led England to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. REPORT

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford signed a new six-year deal with Everton. Pickford joined in 2017 from Sunderland and was England’s starting goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup. REPORT

The Football Association board is set to vote on a £600 million deal to sell Wembley Stadium to Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham owner Shahid Khan. If approved by the 10 member board, the deal will be presented to the 127 member FA Council for approval in October. REPORT

WEDNESDAY REWIND

The Houston Dynamo won its first U.S. Open Cup title in a 3-0 over the Philadelphia Union thanks to two first half goals from Mauro Manotas. (READ)

Christian Pulisic notched his first assist of the season to help Borussia Dortmund open the scoring in a 7-0 demolition of Nurnberg (READ)

NYCFC snapped a two-game losing streak in a victory over the Chicago Fire to clinch a playoff spot (READ)

John Brooks and Christian Pulisic headline the top rated USMNT player in FIFA 19 READ

Cameras caught an awkward exchange between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba during training on Wednesday (READ)

This Week’s Soccer on T.V. (READ)