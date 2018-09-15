SBISoccer.com

U.S. U-20 winger Jonathan Amon scores to put Nordsjaelland ahead

Jonathan Amon has been in and out of the Nordsjaelland squad but Saturday saw the U.S. U-20 winger kick off his return to the starting lineup on a high note.

Amon’s second goal of the Danish Superliga season opened scoring for Nordsjaelland who currently lead Randers FC 3-0.

After seeing Randers strike the post earlier in the half, Amon broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute. A right-footed shot by Amon found the bottom-right corner, with Mohammed Kudus registering the assist.

It was a strong start by Nordsjaelland, who came into Saturday’s showdown winless in back-to-back matches.

As for the 19-year-old Amon, he tied his haul from a season ago and will be seeking to add to that total as the season continues.

