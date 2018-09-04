USWNT drawn with Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama for World Cup qualifying

The U.S. Women’s National Team found out its exact path to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The USWNT was drawn in Group A of the eight-team qualification tournament alongside Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama.

Jill Ellis’ side will play all three group contests at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with Mexico being its opening foe on October 4.

The USWNT will then play Panama on October 7 before facing Trinidad and Tobago in the Group A finale on October 10.

Group B consists of Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba and their games will be played in Edinburg, Texas on October 5, 8 and 11.

Four teams, two from each group, advance to the knockout round of the tournament, which will be held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Three teams will automatically qualify for France from the Concacaf Women’s Championship, with the fourth-place side entering a playoff against the third-place side from CONMEBOL qualifying.