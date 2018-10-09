Bello, Busio headline U.S. U-17 roster for tournament in England

Atlanta United’s George Bello and Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio are part of a 21-player United States U17 team headed to England for three games.

The U.S. U17s will face England, Brazil and Russia over the span of a week at the 2018 U17 International Youth Tournament.

Of the 21 players named to the squad, 12 are new faces and a dozen of the players have ties to MLS, including Bello, Busio and New York City FC Homegrown Joe Scally.

The first game of the tournament takes place on October 12 against England, with a match against Brazil to follow two days later and conclusion coming on October 16 versus Russia.

U.S. U-17 Squad for 2018 U-17 International Youth Tournament

GOALKEEPERS: Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, Ill.), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Calgary, Alberta)

DEFENDERS: Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago, Ill.), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, N.C.), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; Douglasville, Ga.), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx, N.Y.), Mason Judge (Eintracht Frankfurt; Tampa, Fla.), Antino Lopez (Shattuck – St. Mary’s; Las Vegas, Nev.), Joe Scally (New York City FC; Lake Grove, N.Y.)

MIDFIELDERS: William Reilly (Atlanta United FC; Decatur, Ga.), Daniel Robles (Seattle Sounders FC; White Center, Wash.), David Rodriguez (FC Dallas; Irving, Texas), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, Calif.), Peter Stroud (West Ham United; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS: Sagir David Arce (Monarcas Morelia; Chihuahua, Mexico), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; Greensboro, N.C.), Andres Jasson (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, Va.)