Christian Pulisic out of Dortmund squad due to calf issue

Christian Pulisic was hoping to play a big role in Borussia Dortmund’s second group stage match in the UEFA Champions League. However, after playing the hero in Brugge two weeks ago the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will miss out on Wednesday’s action.

Pulisic did not make Lucien Favre’s 18-man squad due to a calf problem. It is the third match that Pulisic has missed this season in all competitions due to injury.

The 20-year-old recently started in Dortmund’s 4-2 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, playing 63 minutes before being substituted off.

In six appearances this season, Pulisic has two goals and one assist for the Black and Yellow which currently has them sitting atop the Bundesliga table and second in Group A in Europe.