El Clásico headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Despite Real Madrid’s less than ideal start to the La Liga season, their clash with Barcelona headlines this weekend’s soccer on TV. El Clásico’s first edition of the season will be without Lionel Messi following an injury sustained against Sevilla.

In England, Manchester United will host Everton, Chelsea will visit Burnley, and Arsenal will take the short trip to Crystal Palace. On Saturday, Anfield will play host to a meeting between Liverpool and Cardiff City.

Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund will look to keep their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season running as they host Hertha Berlin. Bayern München will look to continue climbing the table after a poor start to the season as they travel to face Mainz 05.

Olympique Lyonnais gets Saturday’s Ligue 1 games started as they meet with Angers while the big matchup in France for the weekend is PSG’s clash with Marseille away from the nation’s capital.

MLS’ last weekend of regular season play will give fans plenty of incentive to watch as Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to lead his LA Galaxy past the Houston Dynamo and give the Gals a place in the playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Impact are hoping to leapfrog the Columbus Crew for the sixth and final playoff spot.

Already in playoff mode are the Phoenix Rising as they open up the USL Quarter-Finals by hosting the Swope Park Rangers on Friday night. FC Cincinnati’s quest for silverware before joining MLS continues as they host New York Red Bulls II to kick off a trio of games on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams, this weekend:

Friday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Valladolid vs. Espanyol

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

LIGUE 1

2:45 p.m. – beiN Sports – Nîmes vs. Saint-Etienne

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Aston Villa

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Greuther Fürth

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Hamburg SV

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Pachuca

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Sporting Charleroi

A-League

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs. Newcastle Jets

ECUADORIAN PRIMERA A

9 p.m. – GOLTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs. El Nacional

USL

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Swope Park Rangers

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Shaw vs. Wingate

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs. Youngstown State

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – UIC vs. Northern Kentucky

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Huddersfield Town

12:30 p.m. – Leicester City vs. West Ham United

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Athletic Club vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Celta de Vigo vs. Eibar

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Levante vs. Leganés

2:45 p.m. – beiN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

ITALIAN SERIE A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Parma

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Fiorentina

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports Go – Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs. Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Montpellier

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs. Heidenheim

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Arminia Bielefeld

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Sandhausen

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs. PSV

LIGA MX

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Atlas

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Lobos BUAP

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs. Morelia

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. América

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs. UNAM

ASCENSO MX

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs. Tampico Madero

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs. Club Brugge

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou R&F vs. Tianjin Quanjian

A-LEAGUE

2:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs. Melbourne City

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs. Western Sydney Wanderers

USL

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Bethlehem Steel

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County vs. Reno 1868

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Columbia

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cornell vs. Princeton

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs. Harvard

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Brown

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs. George Mason

6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Valparaiso vs. Evansville

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – High Point vs. Radford

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Binghamton vs. Vermont

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dayton vs. VCU

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – La Salle vs. Fordham

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Mason vs. UMass

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Florida Gulf Coast vs. Jacksonville

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Furman vs. UNC Greensboro

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs. George Washington

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wright State vs. Green Bay

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

9:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Chelsea

9:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

12 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Everton

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Real Betis

11:15 a.m. – beiN Sports – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

1:30 p.m. – beiN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs. Villarreal

3:45 p.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Huesca

ITALIAN SERIE A

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Bologna

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Chievo

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Udinese

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Frosinone

1 p.m. – ESPN – Milan vs. Sampdoria

3:30 p.m – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Roma

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

8:30 a.m. – Nürnberg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

10:30 a.m. – RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04

1 p.m. – Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen

LIGUE 1

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Reims

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nice

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. PSG

MLS

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs.Portland Timbers

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbu Crew vs. Minnesota United

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United

4:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Dynamo Dresden

8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs. MSV Duisburg

8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. Holstein Kiel

EREDIVISIE

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Feyenoord

11:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs. Heerenveen

LIGA MX

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club León vs. Puebla

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Galatasaray

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs. Ankaragücü

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

9:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs. Genk

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs. Shandong Luneng

A-LEAGUE

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs. Wellington Phoenix

4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Perth Glory

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs. Dayton