El Clásico headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Despite Real Madrid’s less than ideal start to the La Liga season, their clash with Barcelona headlines this weekend’s soccer on TV. El Clásico’s first edition of the season will be without Lionel Messi following an injury sustained against Sevilla.
In England, Manchester United will host Everton, Chelsea will visit Burnley, and Arsenal will take the short trip to Crystal Palace. On Saturday, Anfield will play host to a meeting between Liverpool and Cardiff City.
Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund will look to keep their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season running as they host Hertha Berlin. Bayern München will look to continue climbing the table after a poor start to the season as they travel to face Mainz 05.
Olympique Lyonnais gets Saturday’s Ligue 1 games started as they meet with Angers while the big matchup in France for the weekend is PSG’s clash with Marseille away from the nation’s capital.
MLS’ last weekend of regular season play will give fans plenty of incentive to watch as Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to lead his LA Galaxy past the Houston Dynamo and give the Gals a place in the playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Impact are hoping to leapfrog the Columbus Crew for the sixth and final playoff spot.
Already in playoff mode are the Phoenix Rising as they open up the USL Quarter-Finals by hosting the Swope Park Rangers on Friday night. FC Cincinnati’s quest for silverware before joining MLS continues as they host New York Red Bulls II to kick off a trio of games on Saturday.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams, this weekend:
Friday
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Valladolid vs. Espanyol
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
LIGUE 1
2:45 p.m. – beiN Sports – Nîmes vs. Saint-Etienne
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Aston Villa
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Greuther Fürth
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Hamburg SV
LIGA MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Pachuca
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Sporting Charleroi
A-League
4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs. Newcastle Jets
ECUADORIAN PRIMERA A
9 p.m. – GOLTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs. El Nacional
USL
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Swope Park Rangers
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Shaw vs. Wingate
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs. Youngstown State
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – UIC vs. Northern Kentucky
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Cardiff City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Newcastle United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Huddersfield Town
12:30 p.m. – Leicester City vs. West Ham United
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Athletic Club vs. Valencia
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Celta de Vigo vs. Eibar
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Levante vs. Leganés
2:45 p.m. – beiN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
ITALIAN SERIE A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Parma
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Juventus
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Fiorentina
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports Go – Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Wolfsburg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart
LIGUE 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs. Olympique Lyonnais
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs. Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Strasbourg
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Caen
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs. Dijon
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Montpellier
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs. Heidenheim
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Arminia Bielefeld
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Sandhausen
EREDIVISIE
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs. PSV
LIGA MX
7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Atlas
9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Lobos BUAP
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs. Morelia
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. América
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs. UNAM
ASCENSO MX
9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs. Tampico Madero
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs. Club Brugge
CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou R&F vs. Tianjin Quanjian
A-LEAGUE
2:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs. Melbourne City
4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs. Western Sydney Wanderers
USL
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls II
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Bethlehem Steel
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County vs. Reno 1868
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Columbia
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cornell vs. Princeton
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs. Harvard
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Brown
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs. George Mason
6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Valparaiso vs. Evansville
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – High Point vs. Radford
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Binghamton vs. Vermont
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dayton vs. VCU
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – La Salle vs. Fordham
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Mason vs. UMass
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham
7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Florida Gulf Coast vs. Jacksonville
7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Furman vs. UNC Greensboro
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs. George Washington
8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wright State vs. Green Bay
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
9:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Chelsea
9:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
12 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Everton
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Real Betis
11:15 a.m. – beiN Sports – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
1:30 p.m. – beiN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs. Villarreal
3:45 p.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Huesca
ITALIAN SERIE A
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Bologna
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Chievo
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Udinese
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Frosinone
1 p.m. – ESPN – Milan vs. Sampdoria
3:30 p.m – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Roma
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
8:30 a.m. – Nürnberg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
10:30 a.m. – RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04
1 p.m. – Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen
LIGUE 1
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Reims
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nice
4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. PSG
MLS
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs.Portland Timbers
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbu Crew vs. Minnesota United
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United
4:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Dynamo Dresden
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs. MSV Duisburg
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. Holstein Kiel
EREDIVISIE
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Feyenoord
11:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs. Heerenveen
LIGA MX
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club León vs. Puebla
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Galatasaray
1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs. Ankaragücü
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
9:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs. Genk
CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs. Shandong Luneng
A-LEAGUE
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs. Wellington Phoenix
4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Perth Glory
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs. Dayton
