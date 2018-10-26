Ellis calls in a mix of old and new for final USWNT friendlies of 2018

The U.S. women’s national team will close out this year’s schedule with friendlies at Portugal and Scotland, and Jill Ellis have revealed the 24 players she will be bringing along for the November trip.

Expanding the roster from the 20 that won this month’s Concacaf Women’s Championship and qualified for the World Cup, most of the usual names are on the roster. 17 of that set of 20 will be part of this camp; Kelley O’Hara will be recovering from ankle surgery, while Ellis elected not to bring Morgan Brian and Hailie Mace. Adrianna Franch and Allie Long, two players frequently in the national team fold, will rejoin the team after not being selected the Concacaf Women’s Championship

Usual names like Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz will be joined by some more inexperienced players as preparations for France begin. Additionally, Ellis has called in the likes of Danielle Colaprico and Andi Sullivan to expand the player pool in midfield, while Merritt Mathias will provide further cover at fullback in O’Hara’s absence. Forward Jessica McDonald will add to Ellis’s choices further up the pitch, while University of North Carolina defender Emily Fox has received her first senior national team call-up after several years with the U-20 national team.

The U.S. will first play Portugal on November 8 at Estoril’s Estadio António Coimbra da Mota, and will then travel to Scotland for a match at The Simple Digital Arena in Paisley on November 13.

Here is the roster in full:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Emily Fox (UNC), Merritt Mathias (NC Courage), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)