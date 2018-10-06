Emerson Hyndman scores in Hibernian’s lopsided win

Emerson Hyndman’s time with Scottish Premier League side Hibernian has been streaky to say the least. However, the Bournemouth loanee made the most of his start on Saturday.
Hyndman started and played 66 minutes, while also scoring his first goal for the club in their 6-0 success over Hamilton Academic.
Already leading 2-0 through 34 minutes, Hibernian got a third goal of the first-half thanks to a clever finish by Hyndman. The 22-year-old received a pass from Stephen Mallan and slotted into the bottom-right corner.
It was Hyndman’s first domestic goal since March 2017, where he tallied for fellow SPFL side Rangers. The midfielder’s day would be cut short though as he was forced off with an injury.
The win moves Hibs to second in the league table on 17 points.
You finally got your Emo goal!!!!!! I think no coincidence you didn’t predict it this week and then it happened.
LikeLike
MAN OF THE MATCH
EMERSON HYNDMAN stole the show on a day when ALL of Neil Lennon’s side impressed.
It was always going to be tough for Lenny to replace John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan but in Hyndman, Stevie Mallan and Mark Milligan he has gone a long way to doing so and Hyndman, who took his goal beautifully and was unlucky not to have scored at least one more, stood out here.
This is from the Sun
LikeLike