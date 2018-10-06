SBISoccer.com

Geoff Cameron tallies first goal for QPR

Geoff Cameron tallies first goal for QPR

Americans Abroad

Geoff Cameron tallies first goal for QPR

It’s been well over four years that Geoff Cameron has celebrated scoring a goal at club level. The 33-year-old got to savor his first goal for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, snapping a lengthy scoreless run.

Cameron’s second-half equalizer helped QPR to a point at Loftus Road Stadium, in a 1-1 draw against Derby County.

After going into halftime, down by one goal QPR knew they needed to get more offensive chances flowing. In the 48th minute, Cameron’s right-footed finish provided the boost the hosts needed.

Luke Freeman’s prior effort was saved by Scott Carson but Nahki Wells followed up to assist Cameron on his right-footed finish. It was his first domestic goal since March 2014, playing for Stoke City in the English Premier League.

https://twitter.com/QPR/status/1048602116091260933?s=20

It was a strong afternoon for Cameron, who also won eight duels and successfully completed three tackles in midfield.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

5 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

3hr

The USL Eastern Conference is all within a few points of each other with several matchups between teams still hunting for a playoff spot. Below is a look at some of the important matches in the final push for (…)

1d

The Western Conference playoff race takes center stage in Major League Soccer in Week 32, as four of the top seven teams face off against each other. Over in the Eastern Conference, a clash between Columbus (…)

More SBI
Home