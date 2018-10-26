Martino confirms he hasn't been contacted about USMNT job

As frustration continues to grow among the U.S. Men’s National Team fan base about the exclusion of Gerardo “Tata” Martino for the vacant head coaching job, the Atlanta United boss confirmed he hasn’t been contacted by U.S. Soccer.

“I can’t feel disappointed for a position that they didn’t think I was a good candidate,” Martino said on Friday.

Martino confirmed his departure from the Five Stripes at the end of the season on Monday, and the popular thought is that he’ll be the next manager of Mexico.

Reportedly taking over for the USMNT’s top rival in Concacaf hasn’t gone down well among American fans who get more critical by the day as general manager Earnie Stewart waits to fill the coaching role with a permanent hire.

Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter is the top name linked with the USMNT vacancy, but because Stewart didn’t hire him immediately when he took the general manager post in the summer, U.S. Soccer’s opened itself up for loads of criticism, including the tidbit that the program preferred an English-speaking head coach, which would’ve knocked Martino out of the running before he was even in contention for the position.

Martino’s Atlanta United can break the single-season MLS points record on Sunday with a win against Toronto FC, a win that would give Atlanta United the Supporters’ Shield and top seed in the playoffs.

Martino has already helped the Five Stripes secure a spot in the 2019 Concacaf Champions League.