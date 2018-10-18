Peru's Edison Flores confirms recent MLS interest

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Peru national team midfielder Edison Flores spent the past week-and-a-half training and playing in games in the United States.

If things had worked out differently this past summer, he would have been doing more of that on a regular basis and there is still a chance he might in the near future.

Flores drew lots of interest across the global market this past summer following his participation at the World Cup in Russia. Several clubs in North America were reportedly among those to have interest in acquiring the 24-year-old Peruvian from Danish side Aalborg BK, including multiple teams in MLS.

Flores ultimately signed with Liga MX’s Morelia but he confirmed to SBI on Tuesday that he did have options in MLS during the past transfer window. He did not want to disclose the identities of the clubs that were keen on acquiring him when asked which teams expressed interest, but did leave the door open for a potential MLS move in the future.

“Some clubs showed interest and they are clubs that will still be there next year,” Flores told SBI. “MLS is growing a lot. It’s a very important league and there’s lots of Peruvians coming here.”

Author of the late equalizer in Peru’s 1-1 draw with the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday, Flores has established himself on the international level in recent years. He has scored 10 goals for la blanquirroja in 36 caps, and was a regular starter during the second half of a successful qualifying campaign that ended with the Peruvians’ first trip to a World Cup in 36 years.

Currently, the diminutive left-footed attacker has three substitute appearances for Morelia since joining the team in late August.

“I had a lot of options and I chose Morelia because it’s a great club for me,” said Flores. “I’m going to give it my all there and I hope things go well.”