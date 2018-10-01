Pulisic, Sargent, Bradley headline USMNT roster for October friendlies

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues their rebuilding process with another youth-heavy roster for head coach Dave Sarachan, though this time around Sarachan has called in some veterans who are returning to the team for the first time in a year.

Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan have been called back into the USMNT, joining Christian Pulisic as call-ups in a 24-man squad that will face Colombia and Peru during the upcoming international break.

Pulisic returns to national team camp after sitting out the September friendlies with a leg injury. The Borussia Dortmund midfield comes in riding a wave of excellent form after missing all but one USMNT match over the past year.

“I’m very excited to have Christian back in with this group for a variety of reasons,” said Sarachan. “First and foremost, his ability to change a game and influence our team in an attacking sense goes without saying. He’s in good form with Dortmund at the moment, and I know that he is excited to be back and a part of things. As we move forward, the timing couldn’t be better to have Christian back with us.”

While Pulisic’s return is no surprise, there is at least some surprise at Sarachan’s decision to bring back Bradley and Guzan for the first time since the team’s World Cup qualifying failure in Trinidad and Tobago last October. Sarachan views Bradley and Guzan as important veteran players in an otherwise young roster.

“When you are building a team, at some point there has to be the proper blend of youth and experience. As we head into these last four friendlies of the year, I felt the timing was right to begin that transition,” Sarachan said. “I think it’s important to do it earlier than a week before the Gold Cup or a World Cup Qualifier. Bringing in players like Michael and Brad, who have a vast amount of experience and can be a great resource for our younger players – both on and off the field – is an important step for us at this point in time.”

Joining Pulisic is fellow Bundesliga attacker Josh Sargent, who skipped the September camp to try and break into the Werder Bremen first team. Sargent has three caps with the USMNT, last appearing in the USMNT’s 1-1 draw against France ahead of the World Cup.

Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams all return for international duty after appearing in both September friendlies, while Reggie Cannon, Ben Sweat and Jonathan Amon will all take part in their first USMNT camps.

Even with veterans like Bradley and Guzan on the squad, the average age for the 24-man roster is still just 23 years, 168 days. Fifteen of the players on the roster are 23 or younger.

The USMNT will face Colombia on October 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before traveling north to face Peru at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Here’s the entire 24-man roster for the USMNT:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic),Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Weston McKennie (Schalke),Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)