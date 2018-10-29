Pulisic vows for 'revenge' for USMNT missing World Cup

It’s hard to question Christian Pulisic’s motivation when it comes to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

He may have missed the latest round of friendlies against Colombia and Peru with nagging injuries, but that doesn’t mean he feels any less desire to get the United States back to the World Cup in 2022. He went so far as to describe his desire to win with the team as a quest for “revenge.”

“I definitely want to get some revenge and be back in the World Cup,” Pulisic told ESPN FC. “We have a lot of hungry going players who are doing really well. I’m really excited to see what this team can do.”

Pulisic has only made one appearance for the USMNT since the end of World Cup qualifying over a year ago, but he continues to put in stellar performances at Borussia Dortmund, who are currently on top of the Bundesliga and have three wins in three matches in the UEFA Champions League.

“I am hoping to stay healthy and 100 percent fit and be ready for those games and help the team,” Pulisic also said.