Pulisic, Weah nominated to 40-man Golden Boy shortlist

Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah are two headlining U.S. Men’s National Team players that are growing their names overseas. The duo continued to be recognized on the international scale, being named to the 2018 Golden Boy 40-man shortlist.

The list was trimmed to 60 players back in September and Monday saw 20 additional players trimmed from the list. The award recognizes the best player in Europe’s top five leagues under the age of 21.

Since its inception, the award has been won by many of international football’s top stars such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, and Sergio Aguero.

Pulisic continued to play a big role for Borussia Dortmund, as he fought for consistent first-team minutes. The 19-year-old played in 35 league matches a season ago, scoring four goals and registering five assists. In 2018-19, Pulisic has two goals and one assist in six appearances across all competitions.

As for Weah, he made his first-team domestic debut for PSG last season. He also appeared for the Ligue 1 giants in cup play, and registered his first senior goal for the USMNT. His strong cameos a year ago has carried over to this season where he scored his first senior goal for PSG.

Weah’s fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe looks to be a shoe-in to win his second consecutive Golden Boy, following his impressive World Cup winning campaign with France. Wingback Trent Alexander-Arnold headlines the defensive players nominated, while Phil Foden and Pietro Pellegrini feature in midfield. Forwards Vincius Junior, Justin Kluivert, and Patrick Cutrone are among the names listed.

The list will be trimmed again in November to 20 names before a winner is chosen in December.