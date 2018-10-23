Jaylin Lindsey, Mark McKenzie headline U.S. roster for Concacaf U-20 Championship

With the Concacaf U-20 Championship set to kick off on Nov. 1st, the defending champion U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team has selected their roster. Sporting KC’s Jaylin Lindsey and Philadelphia Union’s Mark McKenzie headlined the 20-man roster which who will begin group stage play on Nov. 1st.

Head coach Tab Ramos announced his 20-player roster on Tuesday, for the tournament which will take place in Bradenton, Fla.

Four players represented the U.S. at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup that fell to eventual champion England in the quarterfinals in India. CJ Dos Santos, Chris Gloster, Lindsey and Akinola all featured for the U.S. U-17 side.

Indiana University’s Griffin Dorsey and Justin Rennicks also made the squad, while Ulysses Llanez and FC Dallas’ Brandon Servania were also chosen.

The top seeded U.S. U-20s will continue group play on Nov. 3rd against the U.S. Virgin Islands before facing Trinidad & Tobago on Nov. 5th and Suriname on Nov. 7th. The top four finishers from the tournament will qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

“I’m looking forward to this U-20 World Cup Qualifying challenge,” Ramos said. “This new format provides opportunities to many nations and makes the qualifying process much more difficult. Although our preparation will be short, we will be ready to defend our first-ever Concacaf title”

Here is the entire 20-player roster for the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Brady Scott (FC Koln), CJ Dos Santos (S.L Benfica).

DEFENDERS: Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting KC), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), Manny Perez (N.C. State), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounders FC).

MIDFIELDERS: Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Juan Pablo Torres (K.S.C. Lokeren), Alex Mendez (SC Frieburg), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Anthony Fontana (Philadelphia Union), Isaac Angking (New England Revolution).

FORWARDS: Justin Rennicks (Indiana Univ), Ulysses Llanez (Unattached), Griffin Dorsey (Indiana Univ), Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Frankie Amaya (UCLA).