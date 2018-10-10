Report: Liga MX, MLS could form combined league after 2026 World Cup

A combined league featuring teams from the United States, Mexico, and Canada could emerge following the 2026 World Cup.

According to Reuters, Liga MX and MLS have discussed the possibility of combining their leagues following the World Cup that the United States, Mexico, and Canada will host.

“It’s a possibility, a North American league,” Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla told reporters at the Leaders summit at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium. “We have to determine how and see the pros and cons, but I think that’s a way to grow and to compete again.

“If we can make a World Cup then we can make a North American league or a North American Cup. The main idea is that we have to grow together to compete. If not, there is only going to be the rich guys in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Liga MX is the most watched soccer league in the United States despite competition from MLS and European top flights. Additionally, Mexican matches often generate more raw attendance than MLS matches. Overall, revenues for MLS and Liga MX are dwarfed by those of top leagues across Europe, even among North American audiences.

Back in March, Liga MX and MLS announced a partnership that began with the first ever Campeones Cup. Tigres UANL defeated Toronto FC 3-1 at BMO Field on September 19 in the first edition of the annual event.

There have also been discussions about creating an All-Star Game between the two leagues.

Mexican teams have historically dominated any formal competition between the two leagues. Liga MX clubs have won all ten editions of the Concacaf Champions League, including three victories over MLS teams in the final. Last May, Chivas de Guadalajara defeated Toronto FC in penalties to win their first continental title in the Champions League era.