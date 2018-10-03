SBI Question of the Day: Is bringing Bradley back to the USMNT a good idea?

Michael Bradley’s return to the U.S. Men’s National Team set off plenty of reactions among U.S. fans, particularly the ones who feel like he shouldn’t return.

The veteran midfielder has been brought in to help bring some experience to a young group, but for some fans, Bradley still signifies the failure of the last World Cup qualifying cycle. For some other fans, Bradley’s level of play for Toronto FC in 2018 hasn’t been good enough to merit a return.

USMNT interim coach Dave Sarachan has stated that Bradley has been brought in to provide some experience and leadership to a very young group, while also looking to challenge those youngsters for minutes.

What do you think about Bradley’s return? Do you like the idea and believe it’s a good move? Do you think it’s a big mistake?

Cast your vote below, and feel free to share your thoughts on your decision in the comments section.