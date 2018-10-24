SBI Question of the Day: Is the USMNT missing out on Tata Martino a mistake?

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday that Tata Martino will not renew his contract with them following this season, setting up his expected departure to the Mexican national team. It is a looming move that had to unsettle U.S. Men’s National Team fans who are still waiting for a new USMNT coach.

To some USMNT fans, Martino would have an ideal candidate, but by all accounts Martino was never considered for the USMNT job. That has left some U.S. fans unsettled.

Atlanta United could break the record for points in a season (currently tied the record with 69), clinch the Supporters’ Shield and home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup playoffs with a win on Sunday against Toronto FC. They also clinched a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League with a win last week over Chicago.

In his last international stint as manager, Martino took Paraguay to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals. That, coupled with his stints with Barcelona and Argentina, give him a stronger resume than many of the coaches who have been linked to the USMNT job.

Our question today is a simple one. Do you think the USMNT missed out by not hiring Martino, or do you think the USMNT is better off without him?

Cast your vote and let us know what you think in the comments section below.