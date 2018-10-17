SBISoccer.com

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Josh Sargent

U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent may have not had the most looks offensively but the 18-year-old made his effort count when it mattered.

Sargent scored his second senior goal for the USMNT as they drew 1-1 against Peru on Tuesday night in Hartford. It was Sargent’s fifth senior appearance and his finish came from a nicely set up assist from Kellyn Acosta.

Acosta’s low-driven cross on a set piece found Sargent just inside of the Peru box. The Werder Bremen forward swung a right foot and got some help on the way through. A deflection helped the effort find the bottom-left corner which was the lone goal in the match. It was Sargent’s best contribution in the match after failing to get much going in the opening 45 minutes.

Sargent beat out Acosta, Jonathan Amon, and Cameron Carter-Vickers for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Sargent’s performance? Do you think he can win a permanent spot with the team? How do you see this performance carrying over to the return of his domestic season?

  • Jack

    Next month you have the U20 qualifying knock rounds during the international window. Do you have Weah, Sargent, Amon play the friendlies or for the U20s?

  • I scored three goals in one game

    Weah worked his butt off all night especially tracking back, and had a few good moments forward when he got the ball. He would be my motm

  • Soccering is Fun

    You know who he reminds me of? A young Harry Kane. His hold-up play and quick 1-2 passing is very impressive.

  • Gomer Pyle

    This kid is really, really exciting. Very hard not to get excited about what a front three of him, Weah, and Pulisic could look like an a couple of years.

