SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Josh Sargent

U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent may have not had the most looks offensively but the 18-year-old made his effort count when it mattered.

Sargent scored his second senior goal for the USMNT as they drew 1-1 against Peru on Tuesday night in Hartford. It was Sargent’s fifth senior appearance and his finish came from a nicely set up assist from Kellyn Acosta.

Acosta’s low-driven cross on a set piece found Sargent just inside of the Peru box. The Werder Bremen forward swung a right foot and got some help on the way through. A deflection helped the effort find the bottom-left corner which was the lone goal in the match. It was Sargent’s best contribution in the match after failing to get much going in the opening 45 minutes.

Sargent beat out Acosta, Jonathan Amon, and Cameron Carter-Vickers for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Sargent’s performance? Do you think he can win a permanent spot with the team? How do you see this performance carrying over to the return of his domestic season?