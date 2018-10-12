SBISoccer.com

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Kellyn Acosta

The U.S. Men’s National Team endured a tough Thursday night in Tampa, as it fell 4-2 to Colombia.

However, there was a bright spot at the start of the second half for Dave Sarachan’s side that included a pair of goals.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta scored the first tally for the USMNT in the 50th minute, as he made a perfectly-timed secondary run into the penalty area to connect with Antonee Robinson’s cross from the left wing.

Acosta, who had a chance to prove himself next to Michael Bradley with Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie out injured, put together a decent showing alongside the USMNT veteran against a Colombian attack that overpowered the American defense on the right wing.

Timothy Weah, Julian Green and Bobby Wood all showed some flashes of brilliance during the second-half surge produced by the USMNT, but it wasn’t enough as the defense was overwhelmed over 90 minutes by James Rodriguez and Co.

