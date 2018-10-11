SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan has had very few off days in the last year and change, and Wednesday’s 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago was no different.

The forward and USWNT captain on the night recorded a brace, marking her 20th and 21st goals in 22 matches for club and country. Her first came after only nine minutes, as she took one touch on Tobin Heath’s ball from an angle for an impressive finish. She grabbed her second in the 50th minute, once again scoring from a tight angle after Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Saundra Baron spilled the ball and Morgan pounced on it. It was an overall impressive attacking display from Morgan, who remained active during her shift, recording several other shots in the process.

Honorable mentions belong to Heath, who scored a goal of her own and recorded two assists on the night, and Rose Lavelle, who scored her first international brace on Wednesday night.