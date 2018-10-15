SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Tobin Heath

The U.S. women’s national team enjoyed a stellar night in beating Jamaica, 6-0, qualifying for next year’s World Cup in the process, with Tobin Heath being a large part of the team’s success.

Heath’s second minute goal allowed the team to get started quickly and put pressure on the opposition. It was a goal she also partly created, crossing the ball into the penalty area for Megan Rapinoe’s shot, eventually capitalizing on the rebound. A second came in the 29th minute, as Lindsey Horan played a pass to Heath, who needed only one touch before finishing from close range.

Honorable mentions go to Alex Morgan, who continued her strong run of form with a brace of her own, and Lindsey Horan, whose impressive display in midfield allowed the USWNT to dominate the match.