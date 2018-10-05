Giovinco called up by Italy following three-year absence

Following a three-year absence from the Italian National Team, Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco has returned.

Giovinco was named in Roberto Mancini’s latest squad, set to earn his first caps since October 2015. The 31-year-old last saw the field for Italy during their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in a 2-1 win over Norway.

The Toronto FC star was rewarded for his blistering form with TFC, where he has scored 82 goals in 139 appearances. Giovinco has also lifted an MLS Cup trophy in 2017, a trio of Canadian Championships, and a MLS Supporters Shield.

Currently, Giovinco has 12 goals and six assists for the defending MLS champs in 15 matches. He also had four goals and three assists in eight appearances in the 2018 Concacaf Champions League, in which TFC fell to Liga MX side Guadalajara.

Giovinco began his professional career with Juventus, first featuring for the senior squad in 2006. During his time with the Old Lady, Giovinco saw loan spells with Empoli and Parma in which he totaled 28 goals in 101 combined appearances.

Italy faces Ukraine in a friendly on Oct. 10th, before facing Poland in the UEFA Nations League on the 14th. Italy currently has one point through its opening two matches in the competition, sitting last in a three-team group.