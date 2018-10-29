This Week's Soccer on TV

The new week kicks off with a top-notch English Premier League clash, with the MLS playoffs taking center stage in the middle of the week.

Manchester City visits Tottenham Hotspur for the lone Premier League fixture with English football mostly filled with EFL Cup action. In the cup, Arsenal host Blackpool and Chelsea host Derby County on Wednesday while Manchester City returns to action on Thursday for their second match of the week as they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium.

Spain and Germany also welcome cup competitions with both Barcelona and Real Madrid visiting lower division clubs in Spain. In Germany, Borussia Dortmund host Union Berlin while Bayern München visits SV Rödinghausen.

The MLS playoffs begin on Wednesday, with New York City FC facing the Philadelphia Union, while D.C. United returns home on Thursday to take on Gregg Berhalter and the Columbus Crew.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams, this week:

Monday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBC UNIVERSO – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

ITALIAN SERIE A

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Internazionale

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

3:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Jahn Regensburg

TURKISH SUPER LIG

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Besiktas vs. Rizespor

ALLSVENSKAN

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – AIK vs. Malmö FF

Tuesday

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CUP

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs. Norwich City

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs. Southampton

DFB POKAL

1:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Hannover 96 vs. Wolfsburg

3:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Rödinghausen vs. Bayern München

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

3:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. KV Oostende

COPA SUDAMERICANA

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Deportivo Cali vs. Sante Fe

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brown vs. Deleware State

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs. Hofstra

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Deleware

Wednesday

MLS PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. – UniMas, Fox Sports 1 – New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

9:30 p.m. – UniMas, ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

ITALIAN SERIE A

3:30 p.m. – EPSN+ – Milan vs. Genoa

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CUP

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs. Derby County

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs. Blackpool

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace

DFB POKAL

1:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. Union Berlin

1:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Köln vs. Schalke 04

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Borussia Möchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

3:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – RB Leipzig vs. Hoffenheim

COPA LIBERTADORES

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Palmeiras vs. Boca Juniors

COPA MX

10:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

3:30 p.m – B/R Live – Antwerp vs. Genk

COPA SUDAMERICANA

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nacional vs. Fluminense

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Atlético PR vs. Bahia

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

3:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Hearts vs. Hibernian

3:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs. Celtic

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Washington vs. UMass

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Canisius vs. Rider

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – UNC Asheville vs. Garnder-Webb

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Longwood vs. Campbell

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – USC Upstate vs. Radford

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Duquesne vs. Davidson

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – VCU vs. St. Bonaventure

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Joseph’s vs. Saint Louis

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fordham vs. Dayton

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Geroge Mason vs. Rhode Island

Thursday

MLS PLAYOFFS

8 p.m. – UniMas, Fox Sports 1 – D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew

10:30 p.m. – UniMas, ESPN2 – LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CUP

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs. Fulham

COPA SUDAMERICANA

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Defensa y Justicia vs. Junior

ALLSVENSKAN

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Östersunds FK vs. AIK