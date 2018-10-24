SBISoccer.com

MLS Salary update: Giovinco highest paid, newcomer Rooney in top 10

MLS Salary update: Giovinco highest paid, newcomer Rooney in top 10

Featured

MLS Salary update: Giovinco highest paid, newcomer Rooney in top 10

Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer according to the updated MLS salary guide that was released on Tuesday. This year’s update marks the sixth straight year that the league’s players association released the players’ annual salary information.

Giovinco is the highest paid player in total compensation, making $7.1 million this year while his teammate Michael Bradley makes $6.5 million.

MLS newcomers Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) are scheduled to make $6.2 million and $2.7 million this year, respectively. Tim Howard rounds out the top-10 highest paid players at $2.4 million.

 

 

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home