MLS Salary update: Giovinco highest paid, newcomer Rooney in top 10

Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer according to the updated MLS salary guide that was released on Tuesday. This year’s update marks the sixth straight year that the league’s players association released the players’ annual salary information.

Giovinco is the highest paid player in total compensation, making $7.1 million this year while his teammate Michael Bradley makes $6.5 million.

MLS newcomers Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) are scheduled to make $6.2 million and $2.7 million this year, respectively. Tim Howard rounds out the top-10 highest paid players at $2.4 million.