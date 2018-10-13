U.S. U-17 MNT falls to England in Youth Tournament opener

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team struggled to get much going in their opening match of the 2018 International Youth Tournament.

Shaun Tsakiris’ team went into the halftime break deadlocked with England but eventually fell 3-1 to the young Three Lions in Chester on Friday evening.

D.C. United product Griffin Yow scored the lone goal for the U.S. while Atlanta United’s George Bello started and wore the captain’s armband. Gianluca Busio and Damien Las also featured in the starting XI in the U.S.’ opening defeat.

At the final whistle, the young Three Lions used their pair of second-half goals to grab their first win of the tournament. 1,035 was the attendance in Chester for the opening match between these two sides.

The U.S. U-17’s are next in action on Sunday, Oct. 14th against Brazil before finishing up play on Oct. 16th against Russia.