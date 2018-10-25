USMNT drops one place to 23rd, Belgium grabs top spot in latest FIFA rankings

With only one win in four friendlies since the new World Cup cycle began, the U.S. Men’s National Team has dropped one place down to 23rd in the latest FIFA Rankings.

The USMNT lost to 11th ranked Colombia and drew against number 20 Peru since the previous ranking.

That 23rd place rank is good for second place in Concacaf, behind only Mexico in 16th. El Tri also dropped a spot after losing to Chile and beating Costa Rica in the last international break. Speaking of Los Ticos, Costa Rica is in third in the confederation and remains in 37th. Jamaica barely misses the top 50 down in 53rd. Honduras follows in 62nd and a joint 70th place from Panama and El Salvador.

There is also a new leader at the top of the overall rankings. A win against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League and a friendly draw against the Netherlands allowed Belgium to leapfrog world champion France into first place. The French are in second place while Brazil sits in third. Croatia and England round out the top five.

Here is the full top 10:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. Croatia

5. England

6. Uruguay

7. Portugal

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Denmark