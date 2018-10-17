USMNT surrenders late goal to draw with Peru

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — For the second straight game, the U.S. Men’s National Team took a lead after halftime. For the second straight game, the U.S. failed to hold onto it.

A young and reserve-filled U.S. team was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with a mixed Peru side at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on a cold Tuesday night, as a late goal from Edison Flores canceled out Josh Sargent’s opener. Sargent had scored for the Americans four minutes after the break off a well-worked set piece, but Flores took advantage of a napping DeAndre Yedlin to fire home from close range in the 85th minute.

The draw in front of 24,959 fans saw the U.S. finish its October camp with a win and a loss following last week’s 4-2 defeat to Colombia.

Sargent struck gold for the young U.S. in the 49th minute, collecting a low free kick pass from Kellyn Acosta and taking a deflected shot that skipped past Peru goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.

The Peruvians’ best chances came afterwards, as head coach Ricardo Gareca made a number of changes in search of the equalizer.

Andy Polo came close to pulling the Peruvians level in the 75th minute when he took advantage of the space in front of him and rifled a shot from far that smacked off the crossbar. Raul Ruidiaz tried to follow up with a header on the aerial rebound, but it went high.

Just when it looked like the Americans might hold on for the victory, Peru found an equalizer five minutes from the death. Substitute right back Johan Madrid hit a pinpoint low cross to the back post on the play, Flores made no mistake by racing past Yedlin to the ball and converting from point-blank range.

The U.S. are next in action this November against Italy and England.