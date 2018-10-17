USMNT surrenders late goal to draw with Peru

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — For the second straight game, the U.S. Men’s National Team took a lead after halftime. For the second straight game, the U.S. failed to hold onto it.
A young and reserve-filled U.S. team was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with a mixed Peru side at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on a cold Tuesday night, as a late goal from Edison Flores canceled out Josh Sargent’s opener. Sargent had scored for the Americans four minutes after the break off a well-worked set piece, but Flores took advantage of a napping DeAndre Yedlin to fire home from close range in the 85th minute.
The draw in front of 24,959 fans saw the U.S. finish its October camp with a win and a loss following last week’s 4-2 defeat to Colombia.
Sargent struck gold for the young U.S. in the 49th minute, collecting a low free kick pass from Kellyn Acosta and taking a deflected shot that skipped past Peru goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.
The Peruvians’ best chances came afterwards, as head coach Ricardo Gareca made a number of changes in search of the equalizer.
Andy Polo came close to pulling the Peruvians level in the 75th minute when he took advantage of the space in front of him and rifled a shot from far that smacked off the crossbar. Raul Ruidiaz tried to follow up with a header on the aerial rebound, but it went high.
Just when it looked like the Americans might hold on for the victory, Peru found an equalizer five minutes from the death. Substitute right back Johan Madrid hit a pinpoint low cross to the back post on the play, Flores made no mistake by racing past Yedlin to the ball and converting from point-blank range.
The U.S. are next in action this November against Italy and England.
Because I’m an old, crotchety, cynic, I assumed Sargent would be over hyped. That kid could be our best player in two years. No, I did not forget about Christian Pulisic, His ability on the ball is really good. I was watching him and not the ball on the CK. His move to get open was brilliant.
LikeLike
The number of bad passes in the first half was so infuriating….For all the talent we supposedly have, no one can possess the ball and keep it well…..
Don’t understand why novakovich didn’t come in….why wood?….was nova injured?
trap needs to play with a partner to be relatively effective…..peru goal came from a delgado errant pass….
personally, i already want traps, delgado, acosta and sweat gone….too many errors….and guan cannot be an option to work from the back, he has terrible feet…..
done ranting…
LikeLike
*guzan
LikeLike
Late subs were terrible
LikeLike
Not sure about some of those late subs. I get trying to show the young guys what it takes to close out the game, but it was largely the vets that were making mistakes. Not that there was a lot available on the roster for Sarachan to work with (or choose in the first place). Here is a place where Nagbe might have a place going forward. We could have used his ability to keep the ball and draws fouls late. I would have understood Bradley for Trapp, to keep the defensive shape, but putting both deep holding DMs on the pitch at the same time wasn’t just parking the bus it was parking it putting it on blocks and cutting the gas line. There was literally no path to go forward.
————————————————————————
Sweat put in effort but not skilled enough passing or dribbling.
————————————————————————
Amon showed some things, was a second late on a lot of passes that could have made things really difficult for Peru. Hope he can make the jump to a higher league by next January (2020).
————————————————————————
Long I thought did a nice job, no complaints teamed well with CCV
—————————————————————————
Cannon showed toughness and the ability to get forward, maybe not as athletic as Moore, but better defensively, but Peru is good but not France.
————————————————————————–
LikeLike