USMNT to play November friendly against Italy in Belgium

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s November European excursion will end in Belgium.

The USMNT will play Italy on Tuesday, November 20 at the Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium.

The match will be the sixth and final game of the fall Kickoff Series in which the USMNT is testing its young core against some of the top teams in the world.

Before trekking to the home of Racing Genk, the USMNT will take on England in its first road game since the June 9 tie against France.

The USMNT is 0-1-2 against European sides in 2018 and will be in search of its first victory over a European side since January 31, 2016 against Iceland.