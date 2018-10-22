SBISoccer.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tops list of best-selling MLS jerseys

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken MLS by storm since arriving in the spring, and while he hasn’t quite topped the scoring chart, he did top another chart in his first season in the league.

The LA Galaxy striker has been ranked first in MLS in jersey sales, finishing ahead of Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela and MLS scoring leader Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United leads the way with five players in the Top 25, including Miguel Almiron, who is fifth.

Wayne Rooney checks in at number four, an impressive number considering he didn’t arrive until midseason.

Clint Dempsey, who retired earlier this season, is the highest-ranked American, clocking in at number nine. Darlington Nagbe is the highest-ranked active American player, and settled in at number 15.

Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-selling jerseys in MLS in 2018:

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy
2 Carlos Vela LAFC
3 Josef Martinez Atlanta United
4 Wayne Rooney D.C. United
5 Miguel Almiron Atlanta United
6 Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire
7 David Villa NYCFC
8 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC
9 Clint Dempsey Seattle Sounders
10 Ezequiel Barco Atlanta United
11 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers
12 Diego Rossi LAFC
13 Bradley Wright-Phillips New York Red Bulls
14 Giovani dos Santos LA Galaxy
15 Darlington Nagbe Atlanta United
16 Jozy Altidore Toronto FC
17 Alphonso Davies Vancouver Whitecaps
18 Hector Villalba Atlanta United
19 Dom Dwyer Orlando City
20 Luciano Acosta D.C. United
21 Graham Zusi Sporting KC
22 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders
23 Darwin Quintero Jr. Minnesota United
24 Paul Arriola D.C. United
25 Diego Chara Portland Timbers

 

