Zlatan Ibrahimovic tops list of best-selling MLS jerseys

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken MLS by storm since arriving in the spring, and while he hasn’t quite topped the scoring chart, he did top another chart in his first season in the league.

The LA Galaxy striker has been ranked first in MLS in jersey sales, finishing ahead of Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela and MLS scoring leader Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United leads the way with five players in the Top 25, including Miguel Almiron, who is fifth.

Wayne Rooney checks in at number four, an impressive number considering he didn’t arrive until midseason.

Clint Dempsey, who retired earlier this season, is the highest-ranked American, clocking in at number nine. Darlington Nagbe is the highest-ranked active American player, and settled in at number 15.

Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-selling jerseys in MLS in 2018: